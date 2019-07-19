Man fined for deer-poaching in Wicklow Mountains

A man has been fined and disqualified from holding a firearm licence for five years after being convicted for deer poaching.

The man was convicted at Wicklow District Court on Tuesday for hunting deer in the Wicklow Mountains National Park without permission.

The man was stopped by Garda Darragh McEvoy in his vehicle in Laragh, Co. Wicklow, on November 10, 2017, and was found with a recently shot and gralloched (disembowelled) deer.

Wildlife Inspector with the National Parks and Wildlife Service, Wesley Atkinson, with the help of the public were able to identify the location of the suspected kill near the Sally Gap on the Military Road.

Parts of the large male Red/Sika Hybrid deer were carefully hidden there and after being uncovered DNA samples were taken which matched them to the animal seized on November 10.

Judge David Kennedy issued a €300 fine and disqualified the from holding a firearm licence for five years.

Deer species found in Ireland are protected by law in Ireland.