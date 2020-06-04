Man finds 14 rats in his flat as infestation forces Dublin residents to keep windows closed

Residents of a Dublin city flat complex say they are being overrun with rats, which they are finding inside and outside their homes and even in their cars.

People living at the Oliver Bond complex in the south inner city say they have complained to the local authority but the problem remains, despite Dublin City Council carrying out works already.

One man caught 14 of the rodents in his flat.

Lynette Lyons, one of the residents, says rats are visible all day, every day.

"They're running across the children's feet and all, the children can't even play in playgrounds due to the rats coming out and running across the kid's feet.

A neighbour knocked on my dad's door last week to tell him that there was two huge rats on his window ledge so therefore we can't even open up windows.

She believes it is because of where the bins are in the complex and that there are not enough bins for the residents.

Dublin City Council believes illegal dumping of household waste, fewer pedestrians during the Covid-19 lockdown and the proximity of the River Liffey are all factors.

In a statement, the local authority said it is investigating to see if any construction nearby is causing the infestation.

The council said it had surveyed the pipework and repaired any damage from rats. It found that rats had managed to eat through brickwork and somehow get by trap gullies on the road.

Another survey is due and access points will be sealed, but the council said part of the problem is that modern regulations limit the strength of rat poison and where it can be placed.