Man fatally shot in west Belfast

A man has been fatally shot in west Belfast, police said.

Officers were told about 10pm the man had been shot at a property in the Lenadoon Avenue part of the city, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said in a statement.

Detective chief inspector Michelle Shaw said officers attended along with staff from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, however: “Sadly, a man has been pronounced dead at the scene.”

There were no further details provided about the victim.

Belfast West MP Paul Maskey tweeted: “Local people are angry this attack has been carried out when the community & emergency services are facing the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Mr Maskey added his “thoughts are with the man’s family”.

The investigation is at an early stage but those with information, or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area, are asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 1589 of 17/05/20 or anonymously via Crimestoppers.