News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man fatally shot in west Belfast

Man fatally shot in west Belfast
By Press Association
Monday, May 18, 2020 - 08:57 AM

A man has been fatally shot in west Belfast, police said.

Officers were told about 10pm the man had been shot at a property in the Lenadoon Avenue part of the city, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said in a statement.

Detective chief inspector Michelle Shaw said officers attended along with staff from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, however: “Sadly, a man has been pronounced dead at the scene.”

There were no further details provided about the victim.

Belfast West MP Paul Maskey tweeted: “Local people are angry this attack has been carried out when the community & emergency services are facing the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Mr Maskey added his “thoughts are with the man’s family”.

The investigation is at an early stage but those with information, or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area, are asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 1589 of 17/05/20 or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

READ MORE

NTA sees some 'full' socially distanced services this morning


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

BelfastShooting

More in this Section

Man, 19, arrested in connection with shop robbery in DublinMan, 19, arrested in connection with shop robbery in Dublin

Marginalised groups increasingly vulnerable during pandemic, Minister saysMarginalised groups increasingly vulnerable during pandemic, Minister says

Martin pays tribute to former minister Gerard BradyMartin pays tribute to former minister Gerard Brady

No jackpot winner but one player scoops €90,000No jackpot winner but one player scoops €90,000


Lifestyle

Sinéad Crowley chats to Eve Kelleher about her time in school.School Daze: ‘I loved anything creative so naturally art was something I really enjoyed'

The Wool in School education initiative, conducted by fibre artist Lorna McCormack, teaches children how to develop sustainable practices, writes Geraldine Walsh.Wool in School initiative teaches children how to develop sustainable practices

COCOON comes from ‘coque’, French for ‘egg shell’. ‘Un oeuf à la coque’ is a boiled egg and ‘se renfermer dans sa coque’ is ‘to retreat into one’s shell’. For zoologists, a cocoon is the container protecting an insect during the adolescent stage of development.Richard Collins: Cocooning is a useful survival strategy in wildlife

You’re as welcome as the flowers in May is an old Irish greeting. So, in these times, it gives the heart a much-needed lift to see wild flowers blooming so beautifully. during bright, sunny days in this loveliest of months.Donal Hickey: Welcome to the blooming beautiful flowers of May

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 16, 2020

  • 23
  • 28
  • 33
  • 34
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »