News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man failed to spot sleeping colleague in aircraft hold

Man failed to spot sleeping colleague in aircraft hold
By Gordon Deegan
Wednesday, November 20, 2019 - 05:30 AM

An airport worker who slipped into an aircraft hold for a sleep could have died after he was mistakenly locked in by a colleague shortly before the aircraft was due to take off.

However, he had a lucky escape after a passenger onboard heard loud banging and shouting coming from the man in the locked hold.

A loading supervisor had signed off that the hold was empty without properly checking and was sacked for gross misconduct as a result by his employer, a service provider.

The supervisor sued for unfair dismissal arising from the incident on October 5, 2016, at an unnamed Irish airport.

However, Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) adjudication officer Brian Dalton has thrown out the supervisor’s unfair dismissal claim after finding that a reasonable employer could dismiss an employee for such a serious breach.

In his findings, Mr Dalton stated: “Unless a passenger had heard the loud banging and shouts of that employee, a fatality could have occurred.

“This was a serious incident. The supervisor had a duty to check the hold. His failure to adequately and thoroughly complete that check was a very serious omission.

"The holds were locked, and an employee trapped in the forward hold. The signing of the loading instructions document by the claimant stating that the forward hold was empty was clearly not the case.

“This omission was a serious breach of policy and clearly gave rise to a serious safety incident. On balance a reasonable employer would class this omission as gross misconduct.”

The service provider told the WRC hearing that, if the passenger had not heard the worker’s banging and shouting, “the employee who had slipped into the hold to sleep could have died if the oxygen in that hold had been turned off”.

The employer said: “The forward hold where the employee had slipped in to sleep is small and about 6ft wide.

“The loading supervisor is responsible for signing off for the unloading and the loading of the aircraft. A thorough check would have clearly shown that an employee was asleep in the forward hold.”

The employer argued that checking the hold “is a fundamental safety and security requirement that goes to the heart of passenger safety and security”.

The employer argued that the complainant was found to have breached several key and crucial duties that underpin safety and security.

As part of his unfair dismissal claim, the loading supervisor claimed the company refused to take account of mitigating circumstances concerning the actions of the other employee.

The supervisor claimed that management had failed to move that employee away from active loading when earlier he was found sleeping in a loading truck.

He said he did check the hold and saw no one, and was later shocked to discover there was a man in the aircraft’s hold.

READ MORE

Childcare scheme’s PSC requirement ‘highly discriminatory’

More on this topic

Sleeping airport worker had lucky escape after passenger heard banging from aircraft hold, unfair dismissal case hearsSleeping airport worker had lucky escape after passenger heard banging from aircraft hold, unfair dismissal case hears

Alzheimer's charity ordered to pay compensation to care assistant it 'retired'Alzheimer's charity ordered to pay compensation to care assistant it 'retired'

Father loses discrimination case over school's refusal to allow diabetic daughter go to soccer blitzFather loses discrimination case over school's refusal to allow diabetic daughter go to soccer blitz

Dublin Airport police officer loses unfair dismissal case over being sacked for wrongly claiming €250 in lost propertyDublin Airport police officer loses unfair dismissal case over being sacked for wrongly claiming €250 in lost property


WRCTOPIC: Workplace Relations Commission

More in this Section

'Any authoritative figure could pose a threat' - Call for pathway to residency for undocumented immigrants'Any authoritative figure could pose a threat' - Call for pathway to residency for undocumented immigrants

Man due in court in connection with robbery at Cork service stationMan due in court in connection with robbery at Cork service station

Man, 70s, dies in Co Cork crash Man, 70s, dies in Co Cork crash

Gerry Adams to appeal against prison escape convictions at UK Supreme CourtGerry Adams to appeal against prison escape convictions at UK Supreme Court


Lifestyle

Tis the season for sequins and excess, but minimalists can stick to their style guns in the season’s next level neutrals. From low-key glitz that’s perfect for party wear to the wardrobe heroes with trans-seasonal appeal, slide into neutral for maximum style with minimal effort. Carolyn Moore reports.Low-key glitz for minimalists with this season's neutrals

How to plump, hydrate and get rid of spots fast before your Christmas party.The Skin Nerd: Getting your quick fix for the festive party season

Irish photographer Seamus Murphy brought music star PJ Harvey to Afghanistan to film part of their documentary, writes Esther McCarthy.Headlong into the war zone in new documentary

Kya deLongchamps shows us how to champion our environmentWinter greens: How to champion our environment this season

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »