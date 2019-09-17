News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man facing trial in connection with murder of Peter Butterly to face extra charges

Man facing trial in connection with murder of Peter Butterly to face extra charges
Peter Butterly, a 35-year-old father of two, was shot dead on March 6, 2013
By Alison O’Riordan
Tuesday, September 17, 2019 - 12:14 PM

A Dublin man facing trial in connection with the murder of dissident republican Peter Butterly has been further charged at an out-of-term sitting of the Special Criminal Court this morning.

Mr Butterly, a 35-year-old father of two, was shot dead on March 6, 2013, outside The Huntsman Inn in Gormanston, Co. Meath.

Ray Kennedy, 39, with an address at Whitestown Drive, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, was charged today with carrying out an act intending to pervert the course of justice by destroying a mobile telephone SIM card, which was in his possession on March 6, 2013, in the State.

In September 2017, Mr Kennedy was charged with membership of an unlawful organisation, styling itself the Irish Republican Army, otherwise Oglaigh Na hÉireann, otherwise the IRA on the same date.

Sergeant Ronan Judge, of the Special Detective Unit (SDU), told State Solicitor Michael O’Donovan that he met the accused man this morning and informed him he had a warrant to arrest him and bring him before the non-jury Special Criminal Court to be charged. Mr Kennedy was given a copy of the warrant and cautioned, he said.

Following this, Sgt Judge explained that he later met Mr Kennedy in the precincts of the court, where he handed him a copy of the charge sheet and explained it to him. Mr Kennedy made no reply, the court heard.

Mr Kennedy, who appeared before the three-judge court wearing a black hoodie and jeans, stood as requested when the court registrar read the additional charge to him.

A book of evidence was served on the charged man during the brief hearing.

Mr Kennedy is due to stand trial with Laurence Murphy, 62, of McDonough Caravan Park, Triton Road, Bettystown, Co. Meath on October 7.

Mr Murphy is also charged with membership of an unlawful organisation within the state, namely Oglaigh na hEireann, otherwise the Irish Republican Army, otherwise the IRA on the same date.

Mr Kennedy was remanded on continuing bail with the same terms and conditions until that date.

READ MORE

Numbers on trolleys in Irish hospitals hits five-month high

More on this topic

Young man killed in act of ‘pitiless savagery’, court toldYoung man killed in act of ‘pitiless savagery’, court told

10 charges brought against teenager after March collision that injured Cork toddler10 charges brought against teenager after March collision that injured Cork toddler

Dr Ali Selim awarded €7.5k for unfair dismissal from Trinity College DublinDr Ali Selim awarded €7.5k for unfair dismissal from Trinity College Dublin

Couple accused of child cruelty refused bail; Daughter (9) remains in critical conditionCouple accused of child cruelty refused bail; Daughter (9) remains in critical condition


courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Numbers on trolleys in Irish hospitals hits five-month highNumbers on trolleys in Irish hospitals hits five-month high

Westmeath obstetrician 'relieved' as Medical Council dismisses case against her over 'weak' evidenceWestmeath obstetrician 'relieved' as Medical Council dismisses case against her over 'weak' evidence

Man, 70s, dies after early-morning crash in Co RoscommonMan, 70s, dies after early-morning crash in Co Roscommon

Beef crisis latest: 'Self harm' being inflicted on industry; Concern for non-EU workers laid offBeef crisis latest: 'Self harm' being inflicted on industry; Concern for non-EU workers laid off


Lifestyle

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a 20-something man who isn’t having any luck meeting women in bars and clubs.Ask a counsellor: ‘Neither me or my mates have had a date for years – what are we doing wrong?’

As Aussie beer and cider brand Gayle launches in the UK, Abi Jackson finds out more from co-founder Virginia Buckworth.‘Brewed with love’: How new Aussie brand Gayle is putting ‘gay ale’ on the world drinks map

Frédérique Lecomte uses drama to help child soldiers, as well as other victims and perpetrators in conflict zones, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Healing power of theatre

With two drum kits and three guitars, Thumper really do live up to their name, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Happy to be part of the rock revival

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »