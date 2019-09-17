Man facing trial in connection with murder of Peter Butterly to face extra charges

A Dublin man facing trial in connection with the murder of dissident republican Peter Butterly has been further charged at an out-of-term sitting of the Special Criminal Court this morning.

Mr Butterly, a 35-year-old father of two, was shot dead on March 6, 2013, outside The Huntsman Inn in Gormanston, Co. Meath.

Ray Kennedy, 39, with an address at Whitestown Drive, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, was charged today with carrying out an act intending to pervert the course of justice by destroying a mobile telephone SIM card, which was in his possession on March 6, 2013, in the State.

In September 2017, Mr Kennedy was charged with membership of an unlawful organisation, styling itself the Irish Republican Army, otherwise Oglaigh Na hÉireann, otherwise the IRA on the same date.

Sergeant Ronan Judge, of the Special Detective Unit (SDU), told State Solicitor Michael O’Donovan that he met the accused man this morning and informed him he had a warrant to arrest him and bring him before the non-jury Special Criminal Court to be charged. Mr Kennedy was given a copy of the warrant and cautioned, he said.

Following this, Sgt Judge explained that he later met Mr Kennedy in the precincts of the court, where he handed him a copy of the charge sheet and explained it to him. Mr Kennedy made no reply, the court heard.

Mr Kennedy, who appeared before the three-judge court wearing a black hoodie and jeans, stood as requested when the court registrar read the additional charge to him.

A book of evidence was served on the charged man during the brief hearing.

Mr Kennedy is due to stand trial with Laurence Murphy, 62, of McDonough Caravan Park, Triton Road, Bettystown, Co. Meath on October 7.

Mr Murphy is also charged with membership of an unlawful organisation within the state, namely Oglaigh na hEireann, otherwise the Irish Republican Army, otherwise the IRA on the same date.

Mr Kennedy was remanded on continuing bail with the same terms and conditions until that date.