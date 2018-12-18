Man facing charges relation to laundering of almost €2m in alleged proceeds of crime

A father-of-three is to stand trial charged with laundering almost €2m in crime proceeds.

Adam Muhammed, 42, with an address at Cherry Orchard Green, Ballyfermot, Dublin, faces nine charges under the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

He also has a connected charge for possession of a false instrument, a copy of a letter with headed paper from a Dublin credit union.

The alleged offences relate to nine international transfers, with a combined total of approximately €1.95m in proceeds of criminal conduct that were allegedly received into four bank accounts at various Irish financial institutions, between May 2014 and November 2015.

He appeared at Dublin District Court today.

Detective Thomas Victory from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau told Judge Michael Walsh the accused was arrested at 7.30am and made no reply after he was charged.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment, meaning his case will be later sent to the circuit court.

A book of evidence was required, Judge Walsh noted.

There was no objection to bail on condition he surrendered his passport and did not to apply for a new one or duplicate travel documents, resided at his current address and he was told he had to notify gardaí of any change.

Defence solicitor Siobhan Conlon said her client has lived in Ireland for 20 years and had an Irish passport but he did not have it on him.

Judge Walsh remanded him in custody with consent to bail to appear again at the district court on Thursday.

The unemployed father-of-three, who has not yet indicated how he will plead, sought legal aid but the judge refused ruling on that application saying he wanted a vouched statement of his means to be furnished to the court.