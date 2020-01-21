Man facing alleged abuse charges 'drawn from thousands of instances' loses bid to halt delayed prosecution

A man in his 60s, who is facing criminal charges “drawn from thousands of instances” of abusing his younger relative between 1971 and 1982, has lost a last ditch bid to halt his pending prosecution on grounds of delay.

The man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, has been charged with 105 charges of sexual abuse when his relative was aged between seven and 18 years. The offences are alleged to have occurred in the accused’s home and in outdoor locations in and around that home.

His lawyers unsuccessfully sought to prohibit his trial on grounds that the delay in bringing proceedings was “inordinate” and “unexplained”.

They claimed the accused would be prejudiced by the death of certain witnesses, the absence of other witnesses who may or may not be deceased and the inability to find certain records.

It was submitted on the man’s behalf that a delay of between 36 and 47 years was exceptional of itself “which meant it would be unfair or unjust to put the accused on trial”.

The High Court refused an injunction restraining the Director of Public Prosecutions from prosecuting the accused, which was upheld by the Court of Appeal today.

Giving judgment in the three-judge court, Ms Justice Aileen Donnelly said there had been a long lapse of time between the dates of the alleged offences and the prosecution of the accused.

Ms Justice Donnelly said the lapse of time at issue in these proceedings was not itself exceptional, though it could be said to be at the higher end of the timeframe for the prosecution of offences.

She said the accused was “not an elderly man, now only 64 years of age” and it was apparent from his engagement with gardaí that he was “quite capable of remembering” highly relevant issues.

Ms Justice Donnelly said the man had no particular vulnerability and, although he sought to rely on ill-health as a ground for prohibiting prosecution, he did not have any particularly severe or even unusual illness prior to the proceedings being commenced.

She said the man appeared to have suffered some stress as a result of being accused of these offences “but that in itself is not unusual”.

Ms Justice Donnelly said it was not a case to grant an injunction preventing further prosecution. None of the items of alleged prejudice “comes close to establishing a real risk of an unfair trial”.

Ms Justice Donnelly said:

Even when combined with the lengthy delay and the stress that this [man] is under, there is no real risk.

Referring to a recent Supreme Court decision, Ms Justice Donnelly said it was now generally accepted that in most cases it was preferable for issues of delay to be addressed at the close of the prosecution case in a trial.

In light of the Supreme Court’s decision, she said those who wish to challenge their prosecution on grounds of delay may well be advised to think twice before proceedings to judicial review.

President of the Court of Appeal Mr Justice George Birmingham and Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy said they agreed with their colleague’s decision.