News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man faces further spell in prison for alleged contempt

Man faces further spell in prison for alleged contempt
By Ann O'Loughlin
Friday, March 13, 2020 - 05:10 PM

A judge has directed that a businessman be arrested by Gardaí and brought before the High Court over his alleged failure to comply with orders to stay away from two properties in Co Monaghan.

Mr Justice Senan Allen made the ruling in respect of Fergal Deery who is alleged has breached orders made by the High Court in 2015 not to trespass or interfere with two premises located in Monaghan Town, which had previously been controlled by Mr Deery's family.

The application seeking Mr Deery's attachment and committal was brought by Wardglade Limited, which acquired the properties, which had been used as a bar and a nightclub, from a receiver in 2015.

Mr Deery is unhappy over the sale, which he alleges was fraudulent and claims that he was illegally evicted from the property in 2013.

He also claims the long running dispute has taken its toll on his family.

In 2015 High Court orders were obtained by Wardglade against Mr Deery, of Drumhillock, Monaghan restraining him from trespassing on the properties.

However he has been incarcerated on occasions after being found to have breached those orders.

The most recent was last July when Mr Deery was committed to prison for two weeks after he was found in contempt of the 2015 orders.

He was released last August after purging his contempt and giving undertakings to comply with the orders, and that he would cease making comments on social media or in public about Wardglade director Mr Ciaran Marron, and associates of his, Seamus and Frank McEnaney.

In recent weeks Wardglade brought fresh proceedings claiming that there had been further breaches of the orders.

READ MORE

Reduced Dáil will sit to pass emergency legislation relating to Covid-19

It was claimed that Mr Deery and others persons connected to him had entered the properties without Wardglade's consent on a number of occasions in September and December 2019.

It was also claimed that last year Mr Deery commenced a campaign of intimidation against persons associated with Wardglade.

It was also claimed he had made threats against Mr Marron's family, business associates and his solicitor on social media.

In a sworn statement to the court Mr Marron said Mr Deery was seeking to intimidate parties by visiting his and his associate's homes, and staging protests in Mr Marron's home town of Carrickmacross.

Mr Marron said Mr Deery had made threats to his wife, and had made references to their children.

These posts were made aware to Mr Marron's family by third parties, and the posts have had a serious effect on them.

The application to have Mr Deery brought before the court for the explaining his contempt of court and breach of undertakings he gave was considered by Mr Justice Allen yesterday.

Mr Deery was not present in court, and in an email to the court the Judge was told that Mr Deery’s absence was unavoidable.

However the Judge said he was satisfied that Mr Deery was fully aware the application was before the court, and had been afforded an opportunity to deal with the proceedings.

The Judge made orders that Mr Deery be brought before the court by the Gardaí to answer his alleged contempt.

READ MORE

Europe is the 'epicentre of the pandemic' says WHO chief

More on this topic

Man who alleged domestic violence loses immigration-status appealMan who alleged domestic violence loses immigration-status appeal

Alleged raped victim treated with nothing but respect, accused tells trialAlleged raped victim treated with nothing but respect, accused tells trial

Irish Life says it was entitled to not pay out on slain gangster's life insurance policyIrish Life says it was entitled to not pay out on slain gangster's life insurance policy

Judge criticises Katie Price as he rules she should pay damages to ex-husbandJudge criticises Katie Price as he rules she should pay damages to ex-husband


Court caseTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

HSE highlights major drop in trolley numbers since start of coronavirus outbreakHSE highlights major drop in trolley numbers since start of coronavirus outbreak

Jogger facing substantial legal costs after losing damages claim over collision with horsesJogger facing substantial legal costs after losing damages claim over collision with horses

Garda Commissioner urges people to 'remain calm' as patrols increased at supermarketsGarda Commissioner urges people to 'remain calm' as patrols increased at supermarkets

'Children will get through this' - Cork doctor says children should not mix during Covid-19 outbreak'Children will get through this' - Cork doctor says children should not mix during Covid-19 outbreak


Lifestyle

Ed Power reviews the second album from former One Direction star Niall Horan.Heartbreak Weather review: Niall Horan ticks the boxes but doesn't cause a storm

Grow-it-yourself expert Karen O’Donohoe is calling on us to “put our money where our mouth is” and support local producers.Grow it Yourself: Back local producers before it’s too late

Top comics Des Bishop and Joanne McNally make for fun and feisty travelling companions in High Road, Low Road, a new series that sees celebrities paired on a unique travel experience.Des Bishop and Joanne McNally discover how the other half holiday

Covid-19 in numbers.COVID-19: 15 facts about the virus that has brought the country to a standstill

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 16
  • 37
  • 38
  • 42
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »