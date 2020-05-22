Man extradited to US in connection with rhino horn trading

A man has been extradited to the US in connection with rhino horn trading.

He was surrendered to the Marshall Service at Dublin airport this morning on foot of an arrest warrant.

He is due to appear in a court in Texas in connection with the sale and transport of horns of endangered wild black rhinos.

A statement said: "Gardaí attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) surrendered a male to the United States Marshall Service at Dublin Airport, for extradition to the United States on an extradition warrant endorsed by the High Court, where he will appear before court in Texas, Western District.

"The man’s extradition was sought by the US in respect of Illegal Wildlife Trafficking.

"The alleged offences relate to the sale and transport of horns of endangered wild black rhinoceroses."

Detective Superintendent Michael J Mullen of the GNBCI, said, "This international cooperation between An Garda Síochána, Special Crime Operations and law enforcement agencies of the United States of America highlights our continued commitment to combating cross jurisdictional crime and in working closely with our international counterparts”.