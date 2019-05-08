Man extradited to Ireland to face trial on child sexual abuse charge

A man extradited to Ireland is to face trial on a single charge of child sexual abuse, possibly as early as today.

The man was initially before court in January having been arrested in the UK on foot of a European arrest warrant.

He had been served with books of evidence in relation to two alleged victims, but yesterday Judge James McNulty was told that one of those people had withdrawn the allegations and would not be giving evidence.

It meant a fresh serving of a book of evidence in relation to another alleged victim, in relation of one charge.

Det Garda Maurice Shanley told Clonakilty District Court that he had arrested the man in Dublin shortly before noon and that he had replied “not guilty”.

Det Garda Shanley said the man initially faced 42 charges. He will now be sent forward for trial on one charge and no bail application was made on his behalf in court.

The man had been arrested and charged in January at Dublin Airport but had been first arrested and detained by UK authorities late last year.