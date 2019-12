A man who was extradited to Ireland from Hungary last week is set to appear in court later.

He was arrested in Budapest on December 11, and was arrested at Dublin Airport on Friday, on foot of a European Arrest Warrant.

He was sought by gardaí over alleged offences under the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act.

The man will appear before Limerick Circuit Court this morning.

The man was originally taken from Dublin Airport to Killarney Garda Station ahead of the court appearance in Limerick.