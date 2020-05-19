Man extradited from Britain in connection with Dublin murder

A man was extradited today from Britain in connection with a murder in Dublin.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested by Gardaí upon his arrival at Baldonnell Aerodrome.

He was transported to Ireland on the foot of a European Arrest Warrant.

The man was arrested in connection with the murder of a man in his 50s at Bridgefoot Street Dublin 8 in 2016.

He was detained at Kevin Street Garda Station and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning.

The Irish Air Corps assisted with the extradition process.