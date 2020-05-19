News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man extradited from Britain in connection with Dublin murder

The man was arrested on arrival at Baldonnell Aerodrome.
Tuesday, May 19, 2020 - 09:19 PM

A man was extradited today from Britain in connection with a murder in Dublin.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested by Gardaí upon his arrival at Baldonnell Aerodrome.

He was transported to Ireland on the foot of a European Arrest Warrant.

The man was arrested in connection with the murder of a man in his 50s at Bridgefoot Street Dublin 8 in 2016.

He was detained at Kevin Street Garda Station and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning.

The Irish Air Corps assisted with the extradition process.

Cork pensioner tied up in house for 15 hours, court hears


Lunchtime News Wrap

