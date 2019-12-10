News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man escapes with box of money as cash-in-transit van robbed in Dublin

Man escapes with box of money as cash-in-transit van robbed in Dublin
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - 08:06 AM

A man, believed to have been armed with a gun, has made off with a box of money after robbing a cash-in-transit van in Dublin.

The robbery happened at Cornmarket in Dublin 8 at around 5.20am this morning.

A man approached and threatened security staff from a cash-in-transit van outside a financial institution.

Gardaí said security staff were delivering cash to an ATM at the bank when the incident occurred.

They added that it is believed he was armed with a hand gun.

The man managed to make off on foot with a cash box containing an undisclosed sum of money.

No shots were fired during the incident and no one was injured.

Gardaí said no arrests have been made to date and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station 01 6669400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

READ MORE

Number of 'pristine' Irish rivers falls to 20 from 500

More on this topic

Two arrested after failing to stop vehicle and colliding with patrol cars in DublinTwo arrested after failing to stop vehicle and colliding with patrol cars in Dublin

Woman, 80s, dies following house fire in Wexford Woman, 80s, dies following house fire in Wexford

Garda sex crimes unit can’t take on new casesGarda sex crimes unit can’t take on new cases

Garda issue warning after airsoft gun post onlineGarda issue warning after airsoft gun post online


TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

New research study to explore long-term effects of repeated concussionNew research study to explore long-term effects of repeated concussion

Man appears in court in connection with Dublin robberyMan appears in court in connection with Dublin robbery

10 of 31 local authorities publish political donations given to councillors10 of 31 local authorities publish political donations given to councillors

Robert Lawlor found not guilty of threatening to murder ex-girlfriend's partnerRobert Lawlor found not guilty of threatening to murder ex-girlfriend's partner


Lifestyle

As David Attenborough announces new series on plants, we run down some of the weird and wonderful vegetation he might include.11 bizarre plant species from around the world

The weather’s always going to be a key factor on any wedding day — but especially so when the bride works for Met Éireann, writes Eve Kelliher.Wedding of the week: Bride and groom are literally on cloud nine

My wife and I are in our fifties and she has just started using porn. She thinks it will enhance our sex life if we watch it together, but I find the idea a total turn-off.Suzi Godson's Sex Advice: My wife wants us to watch porn together?

As you probably have heard by now, changes to the rules concerning gift vouchers in Ireland came into effect earlier this month, giving consumers more rights when it comes to these popular items.Making Cents: Play your cards right when giving gift vouchers this Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »