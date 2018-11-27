Home»ireland

Man escapes injury after shotgun fired at van in Derry

Tuesday, November 27, 2018 - 10:29 AM

A man escaped injury after a gunman fired a shotgun at the van he was driving.

Pellets lodged in the passenger seat headrest when the attacker fired at the rear of the van in Derry last night.

The incident happened in Clooneyville Avenue around 8pm.

The shotgun blast shattered the back window of the vehicle.

The 37-year-old driver, who was alone in the van, was unharmed.

PSNI Detective Constable Richard Donnell said: “We believe the gunman made his escape on foot along the alleyway that runs down the back of Bonds Street.”

He appealed for anyone who was in the Bonds Street, May Street or Clooneyville Avenue areas at around 8pm on Monday night to come forward.

- Press Association


