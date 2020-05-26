News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man entered ex-girlfriend’s car, court told

Cork District Court
By Liam Brady
Tuesday, May 26, 2020 - 10:20 PM

Gardaí arrested a 43-year-old man and charged him with two breaches of a domestic order – once by getting into his ex-girlfriend's car with a key she didn’t know he had and another by watching her from outside her home.

Sergeant John Kelleher said at Cork District Court on Tuesday that the prosecution was objecting to bail being granted to the accused.

His ex-partner – a woman in her mid-20s – was present in court to give evidence in the objection to bail.

However, the defendant’s solicitor, Brian Long, said there was no application for bail being advanced today and that the accused would consent to the application to remand him in custody.

The most recent alleged incident occurred on Monday, May 25. As well as being charged with that, he was also charged today with contravening the same Safety Order on April 13.

Garda Chris Daly testified that he arrested the 43-year-old and charged him and that the accused made no reply to the count when charged.

This charged stated that at a supermarket carpark the defendant he contravened the safety order by entering his ex-partner’s car without her permission using a key she had no knowledge of him possessing, thereby putting her in fear for her own safety.

Garda Aidan Barry gave evidence of arresting charging and cautioning the accused today too in relation to the second count.

This charge stated that on Monday, he was present where the applicant resides, putting her in fear by being present and watching.

Mr Long said of the possibility of applying for bail, “There is no application for bail at this time.” 

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody until June 2.

Mr Long asked for a copy of the charges and the prosecution statements against the defendant. There was no application for free legal aid as the accused is in employment.

The defendant’s court appearance next week will be by video link from prison.

