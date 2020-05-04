News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man due in Galway court in connection with alleged hijacking

Man due in Galway court in connection with alleged hijacking
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 04, 2020 - 08:38 AM

A man is due before in court in Galway in connection with a car hijacking.

The owner alleges he was sitting in the car when a man entered and forced him to drive before being demanded by the man to buy alcohol.

When getting out of the car, the owner managed to lock the other man out and flee the scene.

The alleged incident happened at around 11.30 yesterday morning, according to a garda spokesperson.

After an investigation, gardaí arrested a man in his 20s and charged him in relation to the incident.

READ MORE

'Why are they not needed now?': Clarity wanted on wearing of facemasks

More on this topic

Woman due in court in connection with robbery at Dublin city shopWoman due in court in connection with robbery at Dublin city shop

Two due in court in connection with Co Louth aggravated burglaryTwo due in court in connection with Co Louth aggravated burglary

Londoner jailed for series of stealth attacks on cash machines in six countiesLondoner jailed for series of stealth attacks on cash machines in six counties

Cork psychiatrist did cross professional boundaries with female patient, court findsCork psychiatrist did cross professional boundaries with female patient, court finds


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Gardaí arrest man in Co Meath for sending 'threatening and abusive' messages to womanGardaí arrest man in Co Meath for sending 'threatening and abusive' messages to woman

Micheál Martin: Fianna Fáil members 'get the urgency' for Government amid Covid-19Micheál Martin: Fianna Fáil members 'get the urgency' for Government amid Covid-19

'We are finding it hard to keep going - we miss him''We are finding it hard to keep going - we miss him'

Direct provision settings may be unlawfulDirect provision settings may be unlawful


Lifestyle

On April 25th, this Canary island of La Gomera was declared coronavirus-free. There were no deaths. Remoteness was an important factor.Damien Enright: Children’s joy back on the street as island lockdown lifted

In 1929, a blue tit in Southampton pecked open a bottle-top to get at the cream underneath. Others copied it and, soon, tits all over Britain and Ireland were doing the same. Tackling today’s milk cartons won’t be so easy but a far greater challenge is facing blue tits in Germany; they are dying of a mysterious illness.Richard Collins: German blue tits die from mystery illness

People often say the wonders are all around us. If we only opened our eyes. And what better time than the May public holiday. Stroll at your ease along a country road, or even suburbia, and you’ll see nature blooming; birds, bees and butterflies all busy.Donal Hickey: Wonder all around to see

At this time of year, Inisheer, Co Galway, is normally a hive of activity with bands of tourists alighting from the ferries ready to soak up the peace and quiet. Or they may be arriving for Irish language or art courses or even to swim alongside Dusty the dolphin, whose presence has been absent from the waters for the last few months.The Islands of Ireland: Inisheer quiet but resilient

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 2, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 17
  • 21
  • 37
  • 46
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »