Man due in court over fatal hit-and-run in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 03, 2019 - 08:05 AM

A man is due to appear in court this morning in relation to a fatal hit-and-run in Dublin.

It happened in Whitehall on the northside of the city in the early hours of Friday morning when a white HGV articulated tractor unit hit a pedestrian on the Swords Road at the Collins Avenue Junction in Whitehall at 12:20am on Friday.

The driver left the scene of the crash.

The 21-year-old pedestrian was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The HGV articulated tractor unit was later recovered.

A 50-year-old man was arrested on Friday and was detained at Ballymun garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He is expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court this morning, charged in connection with the case.

