Man due in court over death of woman in Co Louth

Thursday, January 10, 2019 - 06:31 AM

A man is due to appear in court this morning charged in relation to the death of a woman in Co Louth.

Elzbieta Piotrowska

Elzbieta Piotrowska, 57, died after sustaining very serious injuries in an attack at her home in Ardee on Tuesday.

The mother of two, who was originally from Poland, is believed to have been resident in Ireland for about 10 years.

The 32-year-old man is being detained at Drogheda Garda station.

He is expected to go before Drogheda District Court this morning.

A post-mortem examination was due to be carried out on Ms Piotrowska’s body at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who has any information to contact them at Ardee or Drogheda Garda stations.

- Press Association


