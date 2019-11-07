Man due in court over €350,000 heroin haul

Gardaí are questioning a man in his 30s after seizing €350,000 worth of heroin in the city centre.

It is one of the most significant heroin seizures in the city in recent years.

Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin described the seizure as a “major blow in the supply of poison to the city”.

Members of the Divisional Drugs Unit in Cork City stopped an Irish national, with an address in the Cork region, on St Patrick’s Street shortly before 9pm on Tuesday after he got off a bus and just as he was about to get into a taxi.

Following a search of a bag, they seized some €350,000 of suspected heroin and around €2,000 worth of suspected cocaine.

The estimated 2.5 kilos of heroin was being stored in a number of smaller plastic bags. The drugs will be sent for analysis.

The man was arrested at the scene and taken to the Bridewell Garda Station where he is being detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996, which allows for the detention of suspects for up to seven days. He will appear before Cork city District Court at 10.30am today in relation to the seizure.

Superintendent Michael Comyns, head of the crime investigation unit based at Anglesea St Garda Station, said:

“This is a significant seizure by our Drugs Unit here in Cork City. Drugs have such a negative impact on so many lives and have no place in our communities.”

Chief Supt McPolin said the seizure were the culmination of a long-running intelligence-led operation designed to stem the sale and supply of drugs in the city, but he said this operation is just one of several such operations which are ongoing.