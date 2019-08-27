News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man due in court on drug charges and hitting Garda with car

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, August 27, 2019 - 10:47 PM

A man is due in court tomorrow, charged after a drugs seizure in Dublin worth €10k.

The discovery of cocaine was made when gardaí stopped a car on the M50 near Tallaght shortly before 6pm yesterday.

It suddenly fled the scene and hit a garda who was treated for minor injuries at Tallaght Hospital.

A number of garda units were alerted and it was found crashed a short distance away.

The 20-year-old man who was arrested is expected before Dublin District Court in the morning.

Investigations are ongoing.

