Man due in court in relation to death of Irish dancer in London

Irish dancer Adrian Murphy.
By Sarah Slater
Monday, November 25, 2019 - 01:19 PM

A man is due in court in the UK today in relation to the death of a seven-time All-Ireland Irish dance champion.

Champion Irish dancer, 43-year-old Adrian Murphy, originally from Maudlin Street in Kilkenny City, was found dead at a flat in Battersea, in south-west London on June 4 of this year.

Last month, Joel Osei, 25, of no fixed abode, was arrested and charged in connection with his death, and also with offences relating to another incident involving a man who was found unconscious in May.

He has also been charged with two counts of poisoning or administering a substance to endanger life, two counts of theft, and six counts of fraud by false representation.

After an initial court appearance last month, he was remanded in custody to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court today.

Metropolitan Police said a postmortem examination at St George’s Hospital on June 6 failed to determine a cause of death.

Police said property was stolen from the premises where Mr Murphy was found. Their investigations were centred around whether his death was linked to a date he had with a man on the dating app, Grindr.

Two people, a girl aged 17 and man aged 24, were arrested but later released shortly after Mr Murphy’s death.

The talented dancer produced and choreographed Celtic Dance Force, Feet of Fire and FireDance The Show. He also made appearances on TV in the UK, Australia and US.

He was buried in Kilkenny in July alongside his late parents Bob and Gretta.

