A man will be brought before the courts tomorrow in relation to an alleged assault in Dublin

The incident is believed to have happened just before 3 o'clock this morning at an apartment on Parnell Street.

A man in his 30s left the flat and reportedly caused damage to a car before being arrested and taken to Mountjoy Garda Station.

A woman, also in her 30s, was brought to hospital with serious injuries.

