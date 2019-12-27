Man charged in connection with Waterford shooting

A man in his 30s has been charged in relation to the shooting of another man just before Christmas Day.

He was charged at a special sitting of Waterford District Court today with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and was remanded in custody to appear again on January 2.

Another man, also aged in his 30s, has been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A 44-year-old man remains in a critical condition in hospital and may have been deliberately targeted in the latest chapter of an ongoing feud.

He was outside the Eight2Eight convenience store on Carrickphierish Road when he was shot a number of times at around 2.15pm on December 23.

He was then struck by a car.

Photographs taken at the scene show armed gardaí and paramedics treating him as he lay on the ground before he was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford.