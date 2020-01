A man in his 20s is due in court this morning in connection with the theft of ATM machines in the north-west and east of the country.

He was arrested in Castleblayney in Co Monaghan on Monday and was held at Monaghan Garda Station.

The man has been charged and will appear before a special sitting of Virginia District Court this morning.

The garda investigation had been supported by the Special Detective Unit.

He has an address in Northern Ireland.