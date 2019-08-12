Man due in court in connection with stabbing of 93-year-old in Louth

A 30-year-old man is due in court in connection with the stabbing of a 93-year-old man in Co Louth at the weekend.

The attack happened on Saturday afternoon in Blackrock.

The injured man remains in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where his condition is understood to be stable.

A suspect was arrested on Saturday night, he's due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to contact them.

Man arrested after 93-year-old ‘stabbed’ in Co Louth

By Press Association

A man has been arrested by detectives investigating the suspected stabbing of a 93-year-old man.

The 30-year-old was detained in the Dundalk area on Saturday night.

He is being questioned about the serious assault on the pensioner in the village of Blackrock, Co Louth, on Saturday afternoon.

Gardai said they were called to the scene at Sandy Lane in the village at around 2.50pm.

They said the pensioner had sustained a number of apparent stab wounds following a suspected altercation with another man.

The injured man was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where his condition was described as stable on Sunday.

The suspect has been detained at Dundalk Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A technical and forensic examination of the scene was carried out on Saturday.

Gardai have reiterated their appeal for witnesses to come forward and are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the area of Sandy Lane or the nearby community centre between 2pm and 3pm on Saturday.

They are urged to contact the incident room at Dundalk Garda Station.

- Press Association