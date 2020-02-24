News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man due in court in connection with shots being fired at gardaí in Donegal

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, February 24, 2020 - 06:52 AM

A man in his early 20s arrested after shots were fired at Gardaí in Donegal over the weekend is due in court later this morning.

Two other men arrested in connection with the attack in the early hours of Saturday morning have been released without charge.

Officers who came to investigate reports of shots being fired at Mill Road after midnight on Friday discovered a man there armed with a rifle.

Then they were fired on with the gunfire causing damage to a patrol car.

A man in his 20s was arrested by armed officers.

They seized a rifle, ammunition and a hunting knife.

Then in a follow-up search at a house on Glenties Main Street, two other men in their 20s and 40s were arrested.

They were released without charge on Sunday, but the first man arrested is due before Donegal District Court later this morning.

