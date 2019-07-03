News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man due in court in connection with Limerick hit and run

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 03, 2019 - 07:08 AM

A 29-year-old man is due in court later this morning in Limerick, charged in connection with the murder of Kevin Sheehy.

The promising boxer died in a hit and run in the city early on Monday.

20-year-old Kevin Sheehy was struck by a jeep on the Hyde Road in Limerick City in the early hours of Monday morning.

A second man was also injured in the incident but has since been released from hospital with minor injuries.

Two men were arrested on Monday evening in the midlands and transferred to separate Garda Stations in Limerick for questioning on suspicion of murder.

Last night, a 29-year-old man was charged and is due to appear before Limerick District Court at 10.30am this morning.

An 18-year-old man was released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the DPP.

READ MORE

Scale of prison officer injuries emerges following new recording system

More on this topic

Appeal against decision not to grant taxi licence fails

Steroids led Cork bodybuilder down a reckless path to supplying drugs, court told

Man jailed for nine years for part in robbery where two brothers were tied up and beaten

High Court judge rules NAMA's demand for €32m loan repayment on Dublin properties was lawful

Court caseTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Kevin Sheehy's partner: ‘Our girl will know how much you love her’

RCSI’s light probe could revolutionise cancer treatment

Scale of prison officer injuries emerges following new recording system

Minister Shane Ross gets new press advisor


Lifestyle

Cycling shorts: The latest fashion trend for men

Pushing the boat out for Whiddy Island’s future

GameTech: Plumb the depths of adventure

Jennifer Rock, the Skin Nerd, picks her best dupes of her favourite celebrities.

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 29, 2019

    • 7
    • 12
    • 35
    • 40
    • 44
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »