Man due in court in connection with Kilkenny murder 14 years ago

File photo of Gerry Nolan
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, March 12, 2020 - 07:19 AM

A man is due in court later this morning in connection with the murder of a man in Kilkenny in 2006.

The suspect, in his 30s, is due before Carlow Disctrict Court this morning.

44-year-old Gerry Nolan was found dead following a fire in a mobile home in Deerpark near Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny, on July 24, 2006.

Five people, arrested at the time, were all released without charge.

After a garda review into the case, it was upgraded to a murder investigation in 2015 and two further arrests were made but no charges followed.

Gerry Nolan's son, Christopher, also issued a television appeal when the murder inquiry was launched.

Today will be the first time someone has appeared in court in connection with this case.

