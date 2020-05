A man is due in court this morning in connection with the seizure of a gun and ammunition in Dublin at the weekend.

Gardaí intervened in a fight on Abbey Street early Sunday morning and witnessed a man throwing something into a bin on Liffey St.

When gardaí searched it they found a suspected gun with ammunition.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were arrested in connection with the find.

The woman has been released without charge while the man is due in court later.