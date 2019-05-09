Man due in court in connection with fatal house fire in Cavan

A man is set to appear in court tomorrow in connection with a fatal fire in Cavan last year.

A 59-year-old man, Oliver Murray, died in the house fire in Derrylurgan, Ballyjamesduff at around 3am on August 2, 2018.

A man in his 30s is to appear before Virginia District Court tomorrow morning charged in connection with the investigation,

Two men, aged 37 and 51, were arrested in January and released from Bailieborough Garda Station a day later.

The fatal fire had been upgraded by Gardaí to a homicide investigation.