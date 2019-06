A man is due to appear in court this morning over the death of a Latvian woman in Dublin on Wednesday.

Skaidrite Valdgeima was stabbed in an apartment in the Bonham Street area of the city.

The 34-year-old was pronounced dead a short time later in hospital.

The mother-of-three had lived in Blessington, Co Wicklow for several years.

The man in his 20s who has been charged in connection with her death is due to appear in the Criminal Courts of Justice later.