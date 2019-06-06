News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man due in court in connection with Dublin shooting nine years ago

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 06, 2019 - 09:50 AM

A man is due in court this morning in relation to a shooting incident in Dublin.

Three people were injured in the shooting that happened outside the Players' Lounge in Fairview in July 2010.

A doorman was shot in the head during the incident on July 26 while two bystanders caught up in the attack were hit in the chest and the back.

The pair were thought to be among customers having a cigarette outside the pub when the lone gunman opened fire at around 12.30am in the early hours of the morning.

A man in his 40s is due to appear before the Special Criminal Court this morning.

READ MORE

Judge says juvenile justice remains at ‘bottom of pile’

More on this topic

Latest: Call for multi-agency approach to gang crime in Dublin

Gardaí investigating after man shot twice with handgun in Dublin

Man, 20s, arrested in connection with shooting outside Dublin school

Shooting outside Dublin school follows weeks of local tension

DublinShootingCourtTOPIC: Dublin shooting

More in this Section

Gardaí honoured by Spanish police

Heartburn drugs prescribed inappropriately

Trump visit highlights pay disparity between soldiers and gardaí

Judge says juvenile justice remains at ‘bottom of pile’


Lifestyle

Mick Flannery's Evening Train gets a new platform

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 05, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 12
    • 29
    • 36
    • 44
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »