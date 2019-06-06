Man due in court in connection with Dublin shooting nine years ago

A man is due in court this morning in relation to a shooting incident in Dublin.

Three people were injured in the shooting that happened outside the Players' Lounge in Fairview in July 2010.

A doorman was shot in the head during the incident on July 26 while two bystanders caught up in the attack were hit in the chest and the back.

The pair were thought to be among customers having a cigarette outside the pub when the lone gunman opened fire at around 12.30am in the early hours of the morning.

A man in his 40s is due to appear before the Special Criminal Court this morning.