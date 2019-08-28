Man due in court in connection with Dublin drugs seizure

A man is expected in court this morning, charged in connection with a drugs seizure in Dublin.

A garda was injured during attempts to stop a car in Tallaght.

Cocaine worth €10,000 was found by gardaí from the local Roads Policing Unit when they stopped a car on the M50 near Tallaght shortly before 6pm on Monday evening.

It suddenly fled the scene and hit a guard. A number of garda units were alerted and the car was found crashed a short distance away.

The guard was treated for minor injuries at Tallaght Hospital and was later discharged.

The 20-year-old man who was arrested and was being held at Tallaght Garda Station has since been released but is expected before Dublin District Court, charged in connection with the case.