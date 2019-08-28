News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man due in court in connection with Dublin drugs seizure

Man due in court in connection with Dublin drugs seizure
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, August 28, 2019 - 07:13 AM

A man is expected in court this morning, charged in connection with a drugs seizure in Dublin.

A garda was injured during attempts to stop a car in Tallaght.

Cocaine worth €10,000 was found by gardaí from the local Roads Policing Unit when they stopped a car on the M50 near Tallaght shortly before 6pm on Monday evening.

It suddenly fled the scene and hit a guard. A number of garda units were alerted and the car was found crashed a short distance away.

The guard was treated for minor injuries at Tallaght Hospital and was later discharged.

The 20-year-old man who was arrested and was being held at Tallaght Garda Station has since been released but is expected before Dublin District Court, charged in connection with the case.

