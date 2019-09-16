News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man due in court in connection with Dublin drug and gun seizure

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 16, 2019 - 07:20 AM

A 26-year-old man is due in court today in connection with a guns and drugs seizure in Dublin.

It's after searches were carried out in the North Inner City on Thursday.

A search by gardaí of a premises at Palmerston Hall, Dominick Street at around 5pm on Thursday evening, led to this discovery.

They found two guns along with heroin and cannabis plants worth €22,000.

A designer watch and clothes worth €30,000 were also recovered along with a small amount of cash.

Two men were arrested that day.

One of them, a 26 year-old is expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court today.

A 32-year-old who was arrested was released on Saturday and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

READ MORE

Not having a second language hurts job opportunities, experts warn

More on this topic

Man due in court after €50k drug seizure in M1Man due in court after €50k drug seizure in M1

Gardaí seize €90k worth of drugs in Co Limerick Gardaí seize €90k worth of drugs in Co Limerick

Gardaí seize €60k of cocaine in Co Cork raidGardaí seize €60k of cocaine in Co Cork raid

Man arrested after €107k drug seizure at train station in CorkMan arrested after €107k drug seizure at train station in Cork


TOPIC: Drug seizures

More in this Section

Suspect held after major manhunt faces 10 chargesSuspect held after major manhunt faces 10 charges

Family of 67-year-old missing from Dublin very concerned for her wellbeing Family of 67-year-old missing from Dublin very concerned for her wellbeing

Homecoming date for victorious Dublin footballers announced Homecoming date for victorious Dublin footballers announced

Gardaí in Cork renew appeal for witnesses to serious assault on Patrick StGardaí in Cork renew appeal for witnesses to serious assault on Patrick St


Lifestyle

The Regal Cinema in Youghal, Co Cork, first opened its doors in 1936. Director John Huston used it as a base to review footage while filming Moby Dick in the town.We Show Films: ‘I once found a full rotisserie chicken in the cinema’

The biennial festival in Cork produced another unique feast of fine music and good vibes.Sounds from a Safe Harbour brings fine music and good vibes to Cork

Here are five things to check out in the week ahead.5 things for the week ahead

You have crossed the Atlantic Ocean in a ship to Ireland. You are tired and hungry and desperate to deliver your expensive cargo to port.Islands of Ireland: Horse, trading, and Drishane

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »