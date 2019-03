A man in his 40s is due in court this morning in connection with the discovery of a cannabis grow house in Co Louth.

Gardaí carried out a search of a house on the outskirts of Dundalk yesterday and found "a sophisticated cannabis growing operation".

130 cannabis plants and a quantity of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €150,000 were seized.

The man was arrested at the scene and will appear in court today charged in relation to the grow house.