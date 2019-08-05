News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man due in court in connection with death of pensioner in Belfast cemetery crash

By Press Association
Monday, August 05, 2019 - 08:08 AM

A 32-year-old man will appear in court charged with causing death by dangerous driving after an elderly man was killed when a stolen car hit pedestrians outside Belfast City Cemetery.

Seamus Conlon, 70, died after he was struck by a Vauxhall Vectra on Saturday moments after attending a funeral on the Whiterock Road in west Belfast.

The man will appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court today charged with a number of offences including causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit due to drink or drugs and aggravated vehicle taking causing injury or death.

Two other men were seriously injured in the incident just after midday.

Sinn Fein councillor Michael Donnelly was at the scene shortly after the crash.

"I got a call at around 12pm to say that there had been a terrible traffic incident," he said.

"I'm from the community and went to the scene straight away, and it was pure carnage and panic.

"There was a lot of people angry and upset. The PSNI, fire service and ambulance were all there and working frantically on the injured people.

"This is a very serious incident. Three people from our community and from well-respected families have been caught up in this.

"There is real sadness and anger in our community.

"We need to make sure that anyone who witnessed it report it to whoever they feel comfortable with. I'm making myself available.

"The important thing is to come forward and make sure the person involved is brought to book. We don't want to see the person responsible for this back on our streets.

It's a double tragedy - people were paying their respects to another well-known member of the community who had died and as they were leaving that funeral to go home they were caught up in this carnage.

A witness, who did not want to be named, said the crash sounded like a bomb exploding.

"I was walking out of the graveyard when I heard a massive bang and saw all the smoke in the air and then saw a car had crashed into the van," he added.

"The funeral had just ended when it happened and we were walking up to the bar.

"It was really busy at the time.

"The police got there about 30 seconds later and the medics arrived shortly after that and started working on the man who was badly injured.

"The man who was injured was part of the funeral and he had been talking to someone who was in the van when he was hit."

