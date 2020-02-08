Man due in court in connection with death of Kilkenny man

A man is due in court this morning in connection with the death of a 46-year-old man in Kilkenny on Thursday morning.

The victim sustained a fatal head injury at a house on the Castlecomer Road, and later died in hospital.

An autopsy was completed yesterday. The results have not been released for operational reasons.

A man in his 30s who was arrested on Thursday morning will appear before a special sitting of Kilkenny District Court this morning.

A woman in her 20s was also arrested on Thursday and was later released without charge.