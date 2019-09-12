News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man due in court in connection with Cork murder

Gardai at the scene outside Paul Jones' home. Picture: Daragh McSweeney/Provision
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, September 12, 2019 - 07:49 AM

A man in his 40s has been charged in connection with the murder of Paul Jones in Cork City.

The 55-year-old was found dead in his home on the Bandon Road last Saturday morning.

A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of murder earlier this week.

The man has now been charged and will appear before Cork District Court this morning.

The woman, aged in her early 50s, remains in custody at Togher Garda Station.

