Man due in court in connection with Cork murder

A man in his 40s has been charged in connection with the murder of Paul Jones in Cork City.

The 55-year-old was found dead in his home on the Bandon Road last Saturday morning.

A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of murder earlier this week.

A man is his 40s who was being questioned by detectives investigating the murder of Paul Jones, whose body was found in a house in #Cork at the weekend, has been charged in connection with the incident, and is due in court this morning. A woman in her 50s remains in custody. — Eoin English (@EoinBearla) September 12, 2019

The man has now been charged and will appear before Cork District Court this morning.

The woman, aged in her early 50s, remains in custody at Togher Garda Station.