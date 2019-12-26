News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man due in court in connection with Christmas Day fire in Co Meath

Photo: Seamus Farrelly
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, December 26, 2019 - 10:00 AM

Update 10am: A man is due in court today in connection with a house fire in Co Meath yesterday.

The man in his 30s is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am.

He is charged in relation to a house fire in the Beechmount Estate, Navan.

Earlier: Man arrested following Christmas Day fire in Co Meath house

Update 8.19am: A man has been arrested in relation to a fire in a house in Co Meath on Christmas morning.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the blaze which broke out at around 9am yesterday at a house in Beechmount Estate in Navan.

No one was at home at the time, and no one was injured.

Two adjoining houses and their occupants were evacuated to safety.

The fire was brought under control by fire services and the scene was preserved for examination by Garda scenes of crime officers.

A man in his 30s has since been arrested and is being held at Navan Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to contact Navan Garda Station on (046) 903 6100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.

Cork man charged over stab attack on family


FireMeath

