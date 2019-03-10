Man due in court in connection with car hijacking in Co Meath

A man in his 50s is due in court today in connection with the hijacking of a car in Co Meath earlier this week.

A woman was pulled from her car by two men in Enfield on Wednesday at 5.40am.

She was waiting for another car to pick her up when the silver Renault Megane pulled in at Moyfenrath.

The men then drove her car away in the direction of Kilcock, Co Kildare.

A man was arrested in Dublin yesterday and was questioned at Trim Garda Station.

He will appear at a special sitting of Navan District Court at 1pm today.