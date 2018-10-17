Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man due in court in connection with €920,000 Dublin drug seizure

Wednesday, October 17, 2018 - 09:42 AM

A man in his 30s is due in court this morning charged in relation to a drugs seizure in Dublin.

Gardaí from the Ballyfermot/Clondalkin Detective & Drugs Units seized 23 kilos of herbal cannabis in the grounds of an apartment block during a handover.

A follow-up search in one of the apartments resulted in the seizure of 1kg of heroin, 3.5kgs of cocaine and 10kgs of cannabis resin.

Three males aged in their 30s, 40s and 60s were detained last night at Clondalkin and Ballyfermot Garda stations.

The man in his 60s was released without charge.

A man in his 40s remains in Garda custody.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

DrugsCrime

