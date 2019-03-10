NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Man due in court in connection with €865,000 drug seizure in Co Meath

Sunday, March 10, 2019 - 08:06 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The drugs were seized on Friday night at a house in Navan.

A man in his 50s is due in court today in connection with a drug seizure in Co Meath.

Controlled drugs with an estimated street value of €865,000 were seized during a search of a house at Tailteann Drive, Navan, on Friday night.

READ MORE: Drivers urged to take care amid snow and wind warnings

Gardaí recovered herbal cannabis, ecstasy tablets, cocaine and diamorphine, as well as a large amount of suspected mixing agent and other drug-related paraphernalia.

The man and a woman in her late 30s were both arrested at the scene.

The woman was released without charge yesterday evening and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The man is due to appear before a special sitting of Navan District Court at 1pm today.

More on this topic

Mother put in fear after son’s drinking

Two Romanian men charged with more than 30 ATM skimming offences in court

DPP to look for victim impact statement in child slapping case, defence lawyer claims 'there won’t be one'

Adare Manor unfair dismissal case resolved


KEYWORDS

CourtMeath

More in this Section

Talks underway between nursing unions and Government to reach contract agreements

The Lotto results are in...

Investigation underway following assault of teenage boy in Meath

Northern Ireland will not be dowry for EU to deliver Brexit – UUP leader


Lifestyle

Three recipes from Mary Berry’s new book, Quick Cooking

Review: Choice Music Prize, Vicar Street, Dublin

Review: The Gloaming, National Concert Hall

Vintage View:

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 09, 2019

    • 2
    • 3
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »