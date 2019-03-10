Man due in court in connection with €865,000 drug seizure in Co Meath

The drugs were seized on Friday night at a house in Navan.

A man in his 50s is due in court today in connection with a drug seizure in Co Meath.

Controlled drugs with an estimated street value of €865,000 were seized during a search of a house at Tailteann Drive, Navan, on Friday night.

Gardaí recovered herbal cannabis, ecstasy tablets, cocaine and diamorphine, as well as a large amount of suspected mixing agent and other drug-related paraphernalia.

The man and a woman in her late 30s were both arrested at the scene.

The woman was released without charge yesterday evening and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The man is due to appear before a special sitting of Navan District Court at 1pm today.