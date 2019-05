A 29-year-old man is due in court this morning in relation to the seizure of €63,000 worth of drugs in Dublin.

Heroin with an estimated value of €16,000 along with cannabis valued at €47,000 was discovered at a house in Tallaght yesterday.

The Tallaght Drugs Unit carried out a search at a house in the Brookview area.

The man was arrested at the scene.

He is due to appear before Tallaght District Court later this morning.