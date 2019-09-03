News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man due in court in connection with €1m drug seizure

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, September 03, 2019 - 08:25 AM

A man in his 50s is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning in connection with a drugs seizure in Dublin.

Heroin worth €1m was found in Dublin and Meath on Saturday.

Three men were arrested in what was an joint operation between Gardaí and the UK's National Crime Agency.

One of them has been charged and will appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning.

One man was released without charge, with a file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A man in his 40s was released without charge, while a third remains in custody.

