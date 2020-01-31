News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man due in court in connection with €1.6m drug seizure

Picture: Twitter / @gardainfo
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, January 31, 2020 - 04:20 PM

Gardaí have seized €1.6m worth of drugs and €700,000 in cash after a number of searches in Dublin and Meath.

Two men have been arrested and are in garda custody, with one of them charged.

Yesterday, gardaí undertook a special operation targeting those suspected to be involved in organised crime internationally.

A 43-year-old Dutch man was arrested in Dublin 4 after being found with about €200,000 in cash.

He was been charged for money-laundering offences and is due in court this afternoon.

In a follow-up search at a premises in Dublin 4, about €500,000 in cash and a number of gold bars were seized.

The second operation yesterday was targeted against a suspected crime gang that operates in Meath and Dublin.

Gardaí intercepted a vehicle in Tallaght, seized some cocaine and heroin and arrested a 24-year-old man.

They then carried out follow-up searches at premises in Ashbourne and Ratoath, Co Meath, and seized cocaine and heroin worth about €1.6 million.

