News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man due in court in connection with €108,000 worth of stolen cars seized in Dublin

Man due in court in connection with €108,000 worth of stolen cars seized in Dublin
Gardai made the discovery after they searched a motor yard in Lusk. File picture.
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, April 04, 2020 - 08:10 AM

A man in his 40s is due in court today after €108,000 worth of stolen cars were seized in North County Dublin.

Gardai made the discovery after they searched a motor yard in Lusk.

Gardai who were investigating organised crime links to the theft of a BMW X5 jeep from Newry, Co. Down in August last year, made the find at the motor yard in Lusk yesterday.

The BMW X5 was found dismantled at the yard so its individual parts could be sold on.

Gardaí seized four other cars and also recovered documentation itemising the value of each car part.

The total haul including the jeep is worth €108,000. A man in his early 40s, was arrested and taken to Balbriggan Garda Station.

He's since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice later this morning.

More on this topic

Two ATMS targeted in early morning raid in Co LouthTwo ATMS targeted in early morning raid in Co Louth

Man arrested in connection with robbery at Dublin supermarketMan arrested in connection with robbery at Dublin supermarket

Gardaí at Covid-19 checkpoint arrest man after robberyGardaí at Covid-19 checkpoint arrest man after robbery

Fears that 'persistent' rise in sex crimes will increase furtherFears that 'persistent' rise in sex crimes will increase further


TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

FG and FF set to ‘love-bomb’ GreensFG and FF set to ‘love-bomb’ Greens

Alan Kelly becomes Labour party leaderAlan Kelly becomes Labour party leader

Northern Ireland in line for five million items of PPE from LondonNorthern Ireland in line for five million items of PPE from London

'We have other lines,' says Tony Holohan as doctors urge Govt to come clean over PPE supplies'We have other lines,' says Tony Holohan as doctors urge Govt to come clean over PPE supplies


Lifestyle

Sorting out Posh Cork for ages!Ask Audrey: 'I'll end up looking like a woman from Kanturk'

Cork architect Loïc Dehaye tells Eve Kelliher how he created his dream home from a blank canvas.'It was like this house was waiting for us': Cork architect talks creating his dream home

Keeping to a routine can be difficult for people in quarantine.Life on the inside: 10 ways to start your day right in lockdown

Who needs a gym when you can look in your kitchen cupboards for equipment instead?Don’t have weights for working out? These household objects will do the trick

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

  • 4
  • 10
  • 14
  • 15
  • 29
  • 43
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »