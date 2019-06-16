Man due in court in connection murder of woman in Mayo

Latest: A man is due in court shortly in connection with the murder of a woman in Co. Mayo.

Valerie Kilroy was found dead in her home in the Kilbree area of Westport on Friday.

Following a forensic examination of the scene, Gardai launched a murder enquiry.

A man in his 40 who was arrested in relation to the murder of the mother of three is due to appear before Castlebar District Court around now.

Valerie French Kilroy (41) was discovered at a house in the Kilbree area of Westport at around 10 o'clock on Friday morning.

A post mortem examination was completed yesterday at Mayo University Hospital by the Acting State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan.

Gardaí say details of the results are not being released at this stage for operational reasons.