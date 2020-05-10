News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man due in court charged with Limerick assault

Man due in court charged with Limerick assault
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 10, 2020 - 07:15 AM

A man will appear in court later today, charged after an alleged assault in County Limerick.

He was one of two people arrested following the attack in Thomondgate.

This assault happened in Thomondgate on Friday evening, when a man in his 40s was attacked at around 6.30pm.

He received head injuries and was brought to University Hospital Limerick where his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A man and woman both in their 30s were arrested in connection with the investigation a short time later and were being held at Henry Street Garda Station.

The woman has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The man has been charged and is due before a special sitting of Limerick District Court at 4pm this afternoon.

READ MORE

Man, 70s, killed following incident involving bull on Cork farm

More on this topic

The Irish Examiner View: Community gardaí rebuild relationshipsThe Irish Examiner View: Community gardaí rebuild relationships

Man arrested following robbery in DublinMan arrested following robbery in Dublin

Maintenance worker, 60s, dies in accident at Laois golf clubMaintenance worker, 60s, dies in accident at Laois golf club

Michael Clifford: Garda superintendent bids to lift suspension after late-night arrestMichael Clifford: Garda superintendent bids to lift suspension after late-night arrest


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Leaving Cert: Dept of Education to establish special unit to 'ensure fairness'Leaving Cert: Dept of Education to establish special unit to 'ensure fairness'

Man tried to access another dimensionMan tried to access another dimension

Shop assistant prays for attacker after steel baton assaultShop assistant prays for attacker after steel baton assault

Same car rammed armed Garda unit and struck girl’s handSame car rammed armed Garda unit and struck girl’s hand


Lifestyle

One of the biggest trends of the season is about eyes ringed with kohl. Prudence Wade asks the experts how to get the look.How to make heavy black eyeliner look chic

A new production line of fake antiquities in the Middle East was highlighted by the British Museum this week. It is aimed at private individuals with little or no knowledge of the originals.Antiques: New production line of fakes highlighted at British musueum

Buyers, sellers and auctioneers are proving resilient, writes Des O'SullivanAntiques: Demand for rare and iconic works continues

With all this staying at home in the middle of spring cleaning season, there’s an approach to tackling the endless cycle of housework which the internet is loving, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Queen of clean Mrs Hinch lists her tips on maintaining your home

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 9, 2020

  • 13
  • 18
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 44
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »