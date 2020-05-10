Man due in court charged with Limerick assault

A man will appear in court later today, charged after an alleged assault in County Limerick.

He was one of two people arrested following the attack in Thomondgate.

This assault happened in Thomondgate on Friday evening, when a man in his 40s was attacked at around 6.30pm.

He received head injuries and was brought to University Hospital Limerick where his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A man and woman both in their 30s were arrested in connection with the investigation a short time later and were being held at Henry Street Garda Station.

The woman has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The man has been charged and is due before a special sitting of Limerick District Court at 4pm this afternoon.