Man due in court charged with gun and drugs seizure in Limerick

A 29-year-old man's due in court this evening charged after a gun and drugs seizure in County Limerick.

The discovery of the loaded pistol with a silencer and cannabis worth 10 thousand euro was made in Newcastlewest.

They also found a growhouse with paraphernialia during the search of a number of premises on Thursday evening.

Two men aged 61 and 29 and a 32-year-old woman were arrested and were brought to Henry Street Garda Station.

The 61-year-old man and the woman have since been released from custody without charge.

The 29-year-old man will appear before a special sitting of Limerick District Court.