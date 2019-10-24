Man due in court charged in connection with Lucan shooting

A 40-year-old man arrested yesterday in connection with a shooting in Dublin last month has been charged.

The shooting took place on September 4 at Griffeen Glen Park in Lucan, and a 43-year-old man was seriously injured.

He was shot a number of times in the body, head and arms while in his car.

The victim had managed to run from his car into a neighbour’s house, who called the emergency services.

He is known to the Gardaí, but has no major convictions.

The man who was arrested is expected to appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning.